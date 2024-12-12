Government congratulates University of Northampton on its economic impact

The success of the University was raised in the House of Commons today (Thursday 12 Dec), as the local Member of Parliament called for fairer funding for institutions like Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week Northampton South MP Mike Reader attended the launch of the University’s Economic Impact Assessment via video link and committed to lobbying in favour of better funding for the University.

During a Commons debate today, he said: “Last week the University of Northampton published its Economic Impact Assessment that shows for every £1 of income, it generates £4 in my local economy and 54% of graduates in health and education sectors graduated to a full-time job compared to 38% nationally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Will the Speaker and Leader of the House join me in recognising the importance of Universities like mine to local economies, and also support me in asking the Government to support fair funding for Universities like Northampton.”

Northampton South MP Mike Reader highlights the £4 injected into the economy for every £1 spent running the University.

Responding, Leader of the House of Commons, Lucy Powell MP, said: “Can I join him in congratulating the University of Northampton as well.

“It sounds like they've got a really strong track record, and he will know that we have inherited a really difficult situation when it comes to Higher Education Funding in this country, but the Secretary of State for Education is really focused on this matter, and I know she will keep the house updated on her plans.”

The full Economic Impact Assessment is available on the University’s Impact Hub - https://www.northampton.ac.uk/business/impact-hub/