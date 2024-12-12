Government congratulates University of Northampton on its economic impact
Last week Northampton South MP Mike Reader attended the launch of the University’s Economic Impact Assessment via video link and committed to lobbying in favour of better funding for the University.
During a Commons debate today, he said: “Last week the University of Northampton published its Economic Impact Assessment that shows for every £1 of income, it generates £4 in my local economy and 54% of graduates in health and education sectors graduated to a full-time job compared to 38% nationally.”
“Will the Speaker and Leader of the House join me in recognising the importance of Universities like mine to local economies, and also support me in asking the Government to support fair funding for Universities like Northampton.”
Responding, Leader of the House of Commons, Lucy Powell MP, said: “Can I join him in congratulating the University of Northampton as well.
“It sounds like they've got a really strong track record, and he will know that we have inherited a really difficult situation when it comes to Higher Education Funding in this country, but the Secretary of State for Education is really focused on this matter, and I know she will keep the house updated on her plans.”
The full Economic Impact Assessment is available on the University’s Impact Hub - https://www.northampton.ac.uk/business/impact-hub/