Good news...again...for Moulton College after Ofsted inspection

Moulton College is celebrating after receiving its second ‘Good’ Ofsted rating within four months, this time for the service and student experience for their residential students.

The college currently has 150 residential students who stay on campus whilst studying further or higher education courses.

The team from Ofsted spent a total of three days on campus during February, speaking to students and staff to get an understanding of the care, safety and standard of and services provided to students when they stay.

Picture: Moulton College

Particular areas of strength highlighted within the report included the progress that residential students achieve on their courses, the induction process which helped them to settle in to life on campus, the wide range of activities and events and the support with mental health issues.

Corrie Harris, principal and CEO at Moulton College, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have completed another successful Ofsted visit, this time for our residential student experience. The nature of our courses and our excellent facilities mean that we attract many students who live further away than would be practical to travel every day so it is important that the students who choose to live on campus have the best possible experience.

The care and commitment of our residential support team is superb and it is great that this has been recognised through this official inspection.”