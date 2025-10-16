Global award for Northampton College student’s nature-inspired design project

Interior Architecture student Lola Elmer has received a prestigious global award after setting out to “create awe and curiosity” with an innovative folly design inspired by nature.

Judges at this year’s Creative Conscience Awards awarded Lola a Highly Commended in the Architecture, Engineering and Interior Design category, thanks to her novel design of a unique structure for Salcey Forest.

The awards are a global scheme which identifies exciting projects that focus on social or environmental impact.

Based on the delicate patterns and shape of butterfly wings, Lola’s folly design incorporates stained glass to allow for coloured light to shine on the surrounding environment, creating an immersive experience.

Lola with her winning design

Lola, who is in her second year of the Level 3 course at Northampton College, said: “This folly was created to portray the natural beauty of nature. It seeks to create awe and curiosity within those experiencing it.

“I was inspired by biomimetic architecture and design and I used that inspiration to create my folly for Salcey Forest.”

Steph Lee-Vae, curriculum manager for art and design, said: “We are proud to celebrate Lola’s remarkable achievement, which acknowledges her exceptional creativity and dedication to sustainable design.

“We congratulate Lola on this well-deserved honour and look forward to seeing how her passion and talent will shape the future of sustainable architecture.

“Lola’s success reflects Northampton College’s commitment to nurturing future leaders in architecture and environmental innovation.”

Creative Conscience is a collective of creative activists who encourage others to use their talents and skills to make a positive difference in the world.