Glenmoor House welcomes local school for Harvest Festival and ongoing partnership

By Steve Smith
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2025, 15:25 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 15:32 BST
Residents at Glenmoor House Care Home enjoyed a wonderful afternoon of music and celebration as pupils from Our Lady of Walsingham School performed Harvest Festival themed songs.

The visit marked the start of a special new partnership between Glenmoor House and Our Lady of Walsingham School. As part of this connection, pupils will be visiting weekly to take part in a reading club with residents, offering a lovely opportunity for intergenerational friendship and shared stories through a love of books.

The residents have also been invited to attend school assemblies and a lunch club, ensuring that the partnership continues to grow through meaningful interaction and community spirit.

Donna Fieldhouse, Customer Service Advisor, said, “It was heartwarming to see the joy on our residents’ faces as the children sang. We’re really looking forward to welcoming the pupils every week and building a lasting connection between Glenmoor House and Our Lady of Walsingham School.”

This collaboration is a wonderful example of how local communities can come together to share kindness, learning, and companionship across generations.

Glenmoor House Care Home is part of Avery Healthcare, known for providing high-quality, person-centred residential, nursing, dementia, and respite care across the UK. Glenmoor House Care Home is dedicated to supporting residents in maintaining their independence, comfort, and overall well-being within the beautiful setting of Northamptonshire.

To request a brochure or speak with the team, call 01536 205255 or visit www.averyhealthcare.co.uk.

