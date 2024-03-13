Glapthorn Primary pupils impress with their singing and signing.
The school were honoured to be invited to the event, attended by hundreds of headteachers and school leaders from all over Northamptonshire, Peterborough and Rutland. Tom Sherrington, a highly regarded Education Consultant and CPD Provider, spoke at the event.
The children performed exceptionally well and the school received comments on the conduct of the Year 3, 4 and 5 pupils. Peter Cantley, Director of Education at The Peterborough Board of Education, sent a special message to the school: 'I thought your children were fabulous. They showed how confident and thoughtful they are, and conducted themselves with grace and humility. They are such a credit to you and all your staff. They are just the most delightful children'.
Ted Entwislte, Year 3, said: 'I was really excited to show all the headteachers what we could do!'
Congratulations to all the children and to Mrs Brown, Year 3 and 4 teacher, for preparing the singers, BSL signers and speakers so well!