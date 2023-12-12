Glapthorn CE Primary celebrate a fantastic year after fabulous Ofsted Inspection

Glapthorn CE Primary School were praised by Ofsted earlier this year saying that: ‘One parent, typical of many, said, ‘Glapthorn Primary is not just a school, it is a community and a family.’’

Ofsted praised pupils throughout the report stating ‘Leaders and staff have high expectations of pupils’ behaviour and achievements, and ‘The school has a calm, orderly and purposeful atmosphere. Pupils behave well and are respectful to each other and to adults’. In the report, Ofsted recognise that ‘pupils’ wellbeing is a priority….They have a well-sequenced personal, social and emotional development programme in place.’

Ofsted added: ‘Expectations are high for all pupils, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND)….Pupils who need extra help, including pupils with SEND, are well supported. Teachers identify pupils’ needs and use appropriate strategies to support pupils’ learning’.

The school’s curriculum was highlighted as a particular strength: ‘Leaders have created a curriculum that is broad and ambitious…..Teachers have strong subject knowledge and a clear passion for what they teach. Frequent and accurate assessments mean pupils who might fall behind are easily spotted’. ‘Pupils love reading …Leaders carefully consider enrichment activities to encourage a love of reading’, Ofsted also recognised the extensive enrichment opportunities at the school: ‘The curriculum extends beyond the academic. Leaders have made pupils’ broader development a priority’.

The strong Early Years offer was also highlighted in the report: ‘Children in Reception make a positive start to their time at school. They benefit from a stimulating learning environment. Children respond well to instructions from adults. The curriculum in the early years prepares children well for key stage 1’.