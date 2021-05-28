Get in swing for Wimbledon with Long Buckby Tennis Tournament

Sign up for a weekend of fun in the tennis tournament.

Organisers of the annual tennis tournament say they can't promise sunshine, but they can promise a weekend of fun on July 3 and 4.

Players are invited to take part in the 113th Long Buckby Tennis tournament, being held on the village sports field.

Keith Thompson, who is one of the organisers, said: "If you were wondering what to do this summer following the lifting of Covid restrictions, how about signing up to play in The Long Buckby Tennis Tournament?

"We can’t promise you sunshine for the whole weekend but it will be a lot of fun and we have made it more family friendly by providing a coach for the under 8s on Sunday to have some practice and then have a low key Mini and Me tournament while mum and dad play in the open section."

Fourteen grass courts are put up on the playing field. On Saturday, July 1, it's men's doubles, ladies' doubles and veteran men's doubles. On Sunday, the tournament reaches fever pitch with junior singles, mixed doubles and veteran mixed doubles.

Keith, who lives in Long Buckby, added: "We are hosting the annual event for the 113th time, so we must be doing something right!

"We play in sections in the morning and play a round robin competition. This is a social and family friendly tennis and suitable for all standards, it attracts lots of local players from clubs too, with the winners going through to the knock-out tournament where the standard hots up further. The mini singles (under 11yrs on the day of the tournament) is often where the youngsters have their first taste of tennis competition. And don’t forget the new addition of coaching for the under 8s followed by Mini and Me competition."

He said the junior section is a mixed or single sex doubles event and attracts lots of young people.

Keith said: "It is always a fantastic weekend of tennis, often in the sunshine and family friendly event.

"It will give people who enter something to look forward to. Adults can sample some Pimms while the competition progresses."