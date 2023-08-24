News you can trust since 1931
GCSE Results: The Duston School reveal their pride for students after strong set or results

Superb GCSE Outcomes
By Sam StricklandContributor
Published 24th Aug 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read

We are really proud of the outgoing Year 11 GCSE cohort. Our pupils achieved a strong set of 4-9 and 5/9 pass rates, especiallly when compared to our 2019 outcomes. As a collective this cohort of pupils have achieved one of the best sets of outcomes in the school's history. Our strong EBacc entry is an area of real pride for the school. The outcomes in Maths and Science have been particularly strong, with really positive outcomes in Computing and Media as well. We wish all of our Year 11 pupils the very best of luck for their future pathways and look forward to welcoming many members of the cohort back to the Sixth Form.

