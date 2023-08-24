GCSE Results: Students from Wrenn School celebrate success

Students and staff at Wrenn School, part of the Creative Education Trust, are celebrating GCSE exam results today.

Wrenn school is delighted to announce that they continue to hold firm on results students achieve at Wrenn, despite a challenging national picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teenagers across the country had been awaiting their results after sitting the exams during May and June. This year has been a challenge for all in education, with many schools still recovering after the pandemic.

Kofi Tekyi and Zhadi Fuller

It is also the first year that grading will return to pre-pandemic standards, however, exam regulator Ofqual asked exam boards to take into consideration the disruption students have suffered due to Covid-19.

Staff have gone above and beyond to ensure students were prepared and confident while sitting their exams.

Students have worked incredibly hard this year and yet again, the progress learners have made throughout their journey at Wrenn has been exceptional.

10% of all grades achieved were grades 9-7 or equivalent.

Individual outstanding performances came from:

Amani Adam: three grade 9s, one Level 2 Distinction*, three grade 8s, one grade 7

Emma Hutchinson: four grade 9s, three grade 8s, two grade 7s

Cameron Brown: one Level 2 Distinction*, two grade 8s, five grade 7s

Year 10 student Dawid Durka achieved phenomenal results in the GCSEs he took a year early, gaining grade 9s in Biology, Chemistry, Maths, Computer Science and Polish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acting Principal, Laura Parker said: “We are immensely proud of the accomplishments of all students here at Wrenn; they have shown resilience and perseverance to achieve their own academic targets, the pride and excitement seen today has been inspiring!

“I would like to wish all students good luck with their next destination, here at Wrenn or beyond. Many of our students will continue their studies here. Our Wrenn Sixth form team are still accepting applications from students across the county.

“It has been a real pleasure working with this fantastic year group and I know the staff have worked incredibly hard to support the students; well done all round!

“Our determination to continue to offer our students a broad range of subjects that they enjoy has proven to be an exceptionally positive experience. BTEC Business students achieved 93.6% D*-P (30% of the cohort achieved either a D* or D). Our students studying BTEC Media or BTEC Music achieved 100% D*-P, which is fabulous. Our GCSE options subjects also continue to be a strength in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wrenn continues to provide exceptional experiences; we are all proud of the journey so far. A huge thank you for all the support we’ve received from the families and community, it really makes a difference.

“Well done to all involved.”

Marc Jordan, Chief Executive of Creative Education Trust said: