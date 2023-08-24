GCSE Results: Students and staff at Sponne School celebrate another excellent set of results

It has been another challenging year for schools, who have had to deal with GCSE courses and marking returning to pre-pandemic positions with no recognition of the difficulties that these students have faced. Despite information in the news, overall results at Sponne have remained very high and are in line with the best set of results achieved in 2017 and 2018. Among the many elated students celebrating today were Phoebe Boyle and Libby Morrow who achieved grade 9 in all their subjects and James Woodman, Elizabeth Wooldridge-Smith and Hazel Irving who achieved grade 9 in all but one of their subjects. Toby Ayres, Lewis Prosser, Lucy Brown and many more students also achieved multiple top grades.

Headteacher Mr Iain Massey said: “I am tremendously proud of the achievements of all of our students at Sponne School. No matter what their starting point when they arrive, the majority have made exceptional progress despite the disruption to their learning and these results enable them to pursue their chosen post 16 destinations, reflecting our school ethos of Dream Believe Achieve. We look forward to many of the students returning to Sponne Sixth form for the next stage of their education and along with all my staff and Governors I would like to congratulate them for working so hard and gaining what they deserved. Well done to all our students”