GCSE Results: Schools from David Ross Education Trust celebrate top grades

Students from David Ross Education Trust schools across Northamptonshire are celebrating today after being awarded brilliant GCSE grades.

Year 11s sat their exams in May and June this year, and have been eagerly awaiting their results. It’s been a tough year for everyone in education, but staff have put extra measures in place to ensure that students felt happy and confident as they sat their GCSEs.

And today it’s clear that the hard work has paid off, with student results impressing staff across the trust.

Triplets Saule, Ruta and Ausrine from Lodge Park Academy

Highlights include:

There was a triple celebration for Ausrine, Saule and Ruta. The triplets from Lodge Park Academy gained 21 grades 7 or above including six grade 9. All three will be staying on with Lodge Park to complete their A levels.

Oviya from Lodge Park Academy achieved grade 9/8 in Combined Science, along with two further grade 8s, three grade 7s and Level 2 Distinction.

Keenan from Lodge Park Academy with Level 2 Distinction Star in Digital IT, two grade 8s, four grade 7s and a grade 6.

Elena from Lodge Park Academy with grade 9 for English Language, grade 8 in Art, four grade 7 and Level 2 Distinction.

Damian from Malcolm Arnold Academy secured 11 grade 9s and an A in FSMQ maths.

Alessandra from Malcolm Arnold Academy secured eight grade 9s and two grade 7s.

The David Ross Education Trust was established in 2007. It is a family of 34 primary and secondary schools and has a mission to broaden the horizons of pupils through the provision of world-class education. The trust is committed to offering academic excellence, strong community links and outstanding opportunities to students.

Ruth Roberts, Head of School at Lodge Park Academy, said:

“We are very proud of all our students, who have worked hard this academic year and embraced all the opportunities given to support their learning and exam preparation. I wish them all well as they move onto their next steps in education and look forward to seeing those moving into our Sixth Form in September.”

Jane Buggins, Principal at Malcolm Arnold Academy, said:

“Congratulations to our Year 11 students. We are incredibly proud of our students’ successes and of their diligence and determination. We look forward to welcoming students into our Sixth Form in Year 12 in September and wish all of our students every success in their next steps.”

Stuart Burns, Chief Executive at the David Ross Education Trust, said:

“I am so proud of our Year 11 students and staff today. It’s been another challenging year in education, but the excellent results across the trust are a testament to their resilience and hard work over the past year. I’m excited to see what our students go on to achieve as they move into the next stage of their lives, and wish them all the success for the future.”

Schools Minister, Nick Gibb said:

“Pupils receiving their results in Northamptonshire, and across the country, should feel very proud today. I want to congratulate them all and express my gratitude to all of the teachers and leaders who have helped them on the way.