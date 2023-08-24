GCSE Results: Northampton School for Girls head reveals pride in students

Cristina Taboada-Naya, Headteacher, said: “We are overwhelmingly proud of the exceptional academic achievements of our Year 11 students this year, which are a testament to their hard work and perseverance. Their teachers and family members will know the unique stories of each of our students and understand precisely how hard they have worked and what they have overcome to achieve the terrific grades they have received today. Their excellent results today form part of far greater overall achievements for this wonderful year group and we are delighted that so many of them have chosen to continue with us in the Sixth Form."

"The average grade per GCSE entry continues to be higher than it was prior to the pandemic. An incredible 8.1% of all GCSE grades achieved a 9, compared with the national figure of 4.9% nationally. Over a third of grades (34.3%) achieved grades 7 or above, which is significantly higher than the national figure of 21%.”

"I wish all of our students every success in the future. It has been a true privilege and pleasure to know this very special cohort. My sincere thanks go out to all the staff and governors at NSG for their professionalism, care and dedication, and to parents who work so closely with us to secure the very best outcomes for their children.”