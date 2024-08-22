GCSE results day Northampton: Wootton Park School celebrates another year of strong results
Dan Rosser, Principal said: “We are delighted to report some exceptional achievements by learners in their GCSES today.
"Although this year group has faced immense disruption throughout their secondary education, learners and staff have worked extremely hard to achieve fantastic results and are in an excellent position to progress to post-16 options. I wish all our Year 11 learners the very best for the future and we look forward to welcoming so many into our sixth form.
"We are delighted to be in a position to grow our sixth form provision this year with more students than ever applying to us. Late applications can be made on our website.”
A special mention to Elijah who achieved ten grade 9s. Other top performers achieving grades at the highest level include Octavian, Eva, Nikhil, Bethan, Aryan and Euan.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.