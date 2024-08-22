GCSE results day Northampton: Sponne School celebrates exam success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students and staff at Sponne School in Towcester are celebrating another excellent set of GCSE results this year with many individuals achieving outstanding grades. Initial estimates suggest that students have made significantly more progress compared to the national average, once again demonstrating the high quality of teaching and learning at Sponne.

Among the many elated students celebrating today were Sam Wood who achieved grade 9 in all but one subject. Lucy Cutler gained 5 grade 9’s and 5 grade 8’s as well a Grade A in Additional Maths whilst Dylan Mander achieved 6 grade 9’s and 3 grade 8’s. Stephanie Caldecourt, Ewan Barnes, Thea Bates, Marianne Buckley, Jacob O’Mahoney, Evie Rogers, Monty Smith and William Tollervey also achieved multiple top grades.

Headteacher Mr Iain Massey said: “I am tremendously proud of the achievements of all of our students at Sponne School. No matter what their starting point when they arrive, the majority have made fantastic progress and as well as achieving excellent academic outcomes, they have taken full advantage of outstanding enhancement opportunities in many curriculum areas. These results enable them to pursue their chosen post 16 destinations, reflecting our school ethos of Dream Believe Achieve. We look forward to many of the students returning to Sponne Sixth form for the next stage of their education and along with all my staff and Governors I would like to congratulate them. Well done to all our students”

Year 11 Progress Learning Leader, Miss Jaycock said “Congratulations to a brilliant year group who have been a pleasure to work with. They have been deservedly rewarded for hard work and perseverance in their time here at Sponne, especially considering their challenging start to secondary school during the pandemic. We are thankful for all the support our great Year 11s have had from families, friends and staff at this time too. We wish them all the best as they progress onto their exciting next steps”

Sponne Students Celebrate GCSE Success

Mrs Mort, Head of Sixth Form said: “Following on from an excellent set of A level results last week, we look forward to welcoming many of the students back to the sixth form to start A level and vocational courses. Their excellent GCSE results give them a fantastic foundation for their post 16 studies and we look forward to supporting them in their next chapter”