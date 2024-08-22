GCSE results day Northampton: Smiles and successes at Northampton High School GDST

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Hardingstone-based school celebrates a stellar set of results, with 42% of grades at 9/8 (A*)

Delighted Northampton High School pupils celebrated an outstanding year of GCSE results, with 42% of all grades achieved at the top levels of 9/8. This outcome highlights just how magnificent this year group’s achievements are, and the pupils are rightfully extremely proud.

These fantastic results reflect the hard work and dedication of an exceptionally talented cohort, with an impressive 23% of grades awarded at grade 9 and over 50% of students securing an impressive 6 or more GCSEs at grade 9-7. Among the many reasons to celebrate, six students achieved all grade 9s and 8s, the equivalent of all A*s, which is truly exceptional. Additionally, a quarter of the students secured only grade 9s to 7s. The school are extremely pleased with these significant individual achievements, which surpass both last year’s excellent outcomes and those from 2019. These accomplishments pave the way for promising futures, and the school’s teachers are incredibly proud to have played a role in their success; they are thrilled to see their brilliance rewarded with such stellar results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils excelled across all subjects, with more than 80% of grades at 9-7 in eight subjects. It is noteworthy that in the compulsory subjects they performed particularly brilliantly, with 88% of English Language grades and 83% of English Literature grades achieved at 9-7.

Students of Northampton High celebrate a stellar set of results

Dr Lee, Head of Northampton High School, commented; “It is so wonderful to witness the joy of our pupils receiving their GCSE grades. They should savour everything today brings, and we hope that they will take time to reflect on their accomplishments - we certainly are. These results are the culmination of hard work, skilled teaching, active learning and a determination to succeed. More importantly, this cohort naturally embodies the ‘10% braver’ High School spirit and values. The constant support and expert guidance from both their teachers and parents have contributed significantly to this year’s success, allowing our girls to flourish and learn without limits. We believe that the strong partnership between parents and school is a cornerstone of our academic excellence. We look forward to welcoming many of the girls back in the next couple of weeks to start their A Level courses, and we are confident they will thrive in their Sixth Form adventures. We know they will be incredible role models and ambassadors for our community, and we cannot wait to follow their continuing progress.”

Dr Lee, continues; “As we celebrate their success, I reflect on a summer where many of us have enjoyed the spectacle of the Olympic Games in Paris and seeing in action those Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect. I would like to thank our Year 11 students for displaying these same values throughout their time at Northampton High School. The individual grades they have achieved are the results of years of hard work, unrelenting effort and resilience. They are now in a strong position to embark on their A Level studies - many congratulations to them all”.

Northampton High School believes that education is about more than just academic achievement and scoring the perfect set of grades. Pupils have confidence in themselves and thrive in the unique, girls-first learning environment they create, where they are encouraged to learn without limits and go where their strengths lie. As a result, they choose what they love to do and achieve excellent academic results while also excelling in a wide range of extracurricular activities, including music, drama, hockey, football, equestrian pursuits and debating. This broad and balanced education, with significant value added, provides a strong foundation for success in Sixth Form and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prospective pupils and their families are warmly invited to attend Northampton High’s Whole School Open Morning on Saturday 5 October, from 10am to 1pm, or our Sixth Form Open Evening on Wednesday 16 October, from 6pm to 8pm. These will be fantastic opportunities to explore the school and to meet pupils and staff. Further details can be found at: https://www.northamptonhigh.co.uk/admissions-open-days/open-days/