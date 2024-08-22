GCSE results day Northampton: 'Record best outcomes' at The Duston School

By Sam Strickland, headteacher
Contributor
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 09:11 BST
We are truly delighted with today's record best outcomes

Today's GCSE outcomes represent a record best 4-9 and 5-9 pass rate in the school's history. As the Principal of the school I am truly proud of the achievements of our pupils.

These outcomes are testament to the hard work, commitment and dedication of both the pupils and staff alike.

A tremendous accomplishment and richly deserved. I wish all of our Year 11 pupils the very best in their Post 16 ventures and I look forward to welcoming many of them back to the school's Sixth Form provision come the start of the new academic year.

