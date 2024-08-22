GCSE results day Northampton: Raft of top GCSE grades at Northampton Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students at Northampton Academy are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results.

Over three quarters (76%) of students achieved a grade four or above in both English and maths, with 62% achieving grade 5 or above in both subjects.

Amongst those students who secured some of the highest grades of 8 and 9 are:

Ellie Curran , who achieved nine grade 9s;

, who achieved nine grade 9s; Aarya Litt , seven grade 9s, one grade 8, one grade 7 and one Distinction*2;

, seven grade 9s, one grade 8, one grade 7 and one Distinction*2; Matthew Trebilcock, who achieved seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7;

who achieved seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7; Isaac Odoro-Acheampong, who achieved six grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 7;

who achieved six grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 7; Harrison Wiseman-Scott , who achieved five grade 9s, four grade 8s and one grade 6;

, who achieved five grade 9s, four grade 8s and one grade 6; Georgia Morris-Wright , who achieved five grade 9s and four grade 8s;

, who achieved five grade 9s and four grade 8s; Denis Zamfir, who achieved five grade 9s, one grade 8, one grade 7, one Distinction*2 and one Distinction 2.

On opening her results, Ellie said:

“I’m shocked and happy. I have worked hard this year, and I’m excited to be joining Northampton Academy’s Nucleus IV Engineering Programme in September. I’d like to thank all my teachers for their support, particularly my science teacher Mr Swallow and my maths teacher Mr Smith.”

Matthew, who is also joining Northampton Academy’s Sixth Form said:

“A lot of work has gone into my GCSEs and I am glad to get the grades needed for Sixth Form. It is a massive weight lifted off my shoulders!”

It has been a successful summer for the academy, as last week Sixth Formers celebrated after securing places at top universities, including the University of Oxford, off the back of an excellent set of A Level results. Many of the school’s outgoing Year 11 students will be joining the Sixth Form in September to continue their studies.

Owen Jones, Principal at Northampton Academy, said:

“We are very proud of all our Year 11 students picking up their GCSE results today. Their hard work and determination, particularly over the past two years, has resulted in a strong set of GCSE grades which will set them up well as they take their next steps in their education.

“Thank you to staff across the academy for working tirelessly to give our young people the knowledge, skills and advice they need, and to our parent community for their ongoing support. We look forward to returning to school in September where we’ll welcome many of our existing Year 11 students, as well as new students joining us from elsewhere, into our Sixth Form.”