GCSE results day Northampton: Quinton House School doubles national average of 9-7 grades

Quinton House School are incredibly proud to announce the outstanding achievements of their Year 11 students in their GCSE examinations this year, with 43% (National average 21.7%) of all grades awarded at 9-7 (A**A*A).

"These students have been a true delight to have in school, embodying the perfect balance of determination, empathy, and fun. As a year group, they have fully immersed themselves in school life, becoming prominent figures in the performing arts, sports, and many have taken on leadership roles in our ambassador programs.

The good news is that we will continue to enjoy their company as they progress into A-level study at Quinton. I am excited to see them continue to lead the way in our school. For those who will be leaving us to pursue further studies at other institutions—whether in new schools or, in some cases, different countries—we wish you the very best. Please remember that Quinton will always be your school, and we are here to offer any support you may need in the future.

We are thrilled to highlight some exceptional individual achievements among our Year 11 students in their GCSE examinations:

- Ethan achieved ten grade 9s, including a grade 9 in Further Maths.

- Phoebe achieved seven grade 9s, three grade 8s, and one grade 7.

- Saif achieved six grade 9s and one grade 8.

- Rebekah and Dylan each achieved six grade 9s, two grade 8s, and one grade 7.

We would also like to recognise Louis for achieving, on average, 2.9 grades higher than his baseline predictions. It was wonderful to see so many of our students exceed their baseline predictions by up to two grades.

Today marks another proud day for me as Headmaster. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with these students and their families as they realised their potential and aspired to greatness in their GCSEs. The world is their oyster, and the next steps in their journey promise to be new and exciting. I wish them all the very best of luck and hope this wonderful group continues to flourish, taking on difficult challenges and leading the way!"

Thomas Muskin

Headmaster

Quinton House School