GCSE results day Northampton: Manor School celebrates students’ success

Star students at Manor School in Northamptonshire celebrated receiving record results in their GCSE exams which has seen a significant improvement on previous results.

Successful students at Manor School, part of the Nene Education Trust family of schools, were delighted to receive recognition for their hard work, which has seen the Raunds secondary school continue to progress in its exam results achievements and overall grade outcomes have improved significantly since 2023.

The secondary school’s results delivered signs of improvement compared to previous years and follows the major achievements of the school’s successful sixth form students, which also resulted in overall grade improvements compared to the previous year.

Exam results revealed a marked increase in Attainment 8, the measure of a student’s achievement in their eight best subjects including English and maths, which has also improved by 1.8.

Manor School Students Celebrate GCSE Results

Adam Crawte, Interim Principal at Manor School, said: “This is a significant improvement on previous cohorts. The average grade achieved across the school in all GCSE subjects is now a 4+. We are extremely proud of the results achieved by our students and congratulate them all on their individual successes. Everyone has worked incredibly hard to secure such excellent exam results, which are testament to the tireless commitment demonstrated by our students, dedicated school staff and the wider support provided by the school community including pupils’ parents and carers.

“We are thrilled a record number of students will remain within the school community as they transition to Sixth Form and we welcome other students from the area who will be joining our school going forward. We are committed to supporting all our students in the next chapter of their academic careers and their plans for the future.”

Numerous celebrating classmates with stand out performance results included Markwho achieved 10 grade 9s and 1 grade 8 across his selected subjects and fellow student Michaela who achieved 8 grades at grade 7 or above, 5 of which were grade 9. They were joined by fellow successful students Elsiewho achieved 10 grades at grade 8 or above and Jim whoachieved 10 grades at grade 7 or above.

Mr Crawte added: “Additional exam successes include the number of students achieving grade 4 or above in at least five subjects, including English and maths, which has risen by 12% to 55% with students making greater progress in every aspect of the Progress 8 score including English, maths, Ebacc and the open subjects.”

Matt Coleman, Deputy CEO at Nene Education Trust, said: “We are incredibly proud of the exam success achieved by all our students and congratulate them on the grades they have worked so hard to achieve. Well done to all Year 11 students who have had one of the most disrupted secondary school educational journeys from September 2019 to now.

“This excellent set of results demonstrates the early impact that the changes of leadership at the school has had as well as the additional investment into developing teachers through our CPD initiative. The Year 11 cohort certainly responded well to their revision programmes and their attendance in lessons, right up until and during exam season, will have been a factor in the beginnings of these improved outcomes.”

Prospective pupils interested in joining Manor School can attend forthcoming events including an open evening on 3rd September and an open event on 24th September.