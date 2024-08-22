GCSE results day Northampton: Guilsborough Academy celebrates exceptional GCSE and Level 2 BTEC results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Guilsborough Academy’s Year 11 students have excelled in their GCSE results released today, Thursday 22nd August.

The results highlight the hard work, resilience, and dedication of both students and staff. This is the first year that GCSE grades are expected to be similar to 2019 across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Most students receiving results today were in Year 7 when the first Covid lockdown restrictions were announced, meaning they have spent every year of their secondary education either in the midst, or the wake, of the pandemic.

Guilsborough Academy’s 2024 results have shown a significant increase in the higher grades awarded at 7 and above across a broad range of subjects. In addition, their results continue to see high levels of attainment at grade 4 and above in English and Maths which, as the benchmark for a pass at GCSE, has enabled their students to progress to the next step in their educational journey. Nationally, grades awarded at 4 and above have dropped slightly this year, so to continue with high attainment is a fantastic achievement.

Simon Frazer, Principal of Guilsborough Academy, praised the students’ achievements, saying, “We are incredibly proud of all our students. This year’s results reflect their hard work, perseverance, and the unwavering support from our staff and parent/carers for these students and the school has been phenomenal. In the face of ongoing educational challenges, this cohort have shown remarkable dedication. These results are a testament to their efforts and exemplify how our students respond to our mission ‘Learning Without Limits’.

Staff celebrating students’ results. Mr Cope (left), Emily (centre) and Mr Frazer (right).

He continued, “We wish all our Year 11 students’ further success as they enter the next stage of their learning journeys. We are very much looking forward to welcoming many of them back to continue their studies within our successful Sixth Form”.

Looking ahead, the Academy remains committed to providing a supportive and challenging environment for all students, ensuring that each individual can reach their full potential. As students now look towards A-Levels, vocational qualifications, or other post-16 pathways, Guilsborough Academy will continue to offer guidance and support for their next steps

Mr Liam Cope, current Head of Year 11 who moves to Head of Year 7 next year, said, “We are delighted with another set of fantastic results which really reflect the hard work and commitment of students to their studies. As always, it was heartening to see many happy students opening their results envelopes. The staff have worked tirelessly to deliver a quality education for our students to enable them to progress onto their chosen pathways. We congratulate all students and wish them every success in the next stage of their education’’.

Guilsborough Academy are accepting applications to their Sixth Form until Monday 30th September. Students can submit an application via the following link and a member of the Sixth Form Team will be in touch: https://tiny.cc/583dvz

