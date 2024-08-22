GCSE results day Northampton: Exceptional results for record-breaking NSB

Grade 9 in all subjects

Following the strong A Level grades last week, NSB is now celebrating a school record-breaking set of grades at GCSE.

Headteacher, Richard Bernard stated, ‘I am absolutely delighted for all the students and staff that they have been rewarded with such a fantastic set of grades across the curriculum. The results are the highest in the school’s history outside of years with pandemic affected grading.’

‘An incredible 42% of all GCSE entries were graded at 7, 8 or 9 which is almost double the reported 2024 national average for this measure across England and Wales. The average grade per GCSE entry is well above a Grade 6, which is the first time that the school has reached this impressive attainment threshold (outside of years with pandemic affected grading) and 78% of all Year 11 boys have achieved a minimum of a Grade 5+ (government designated Strong Pass) in both English and Maths. Maths results were sensational with 58% of the cohort achieving a Grade 7+ in the subject and an overall cohort Grade average of 6.57.

There were many brilliant individual performances. The two top performing students for attainment (average points score) are Oliver Davison and Ashwin Ramani, who are two of a very small cohort of students across England who have achieved straight Grade 9 grades in all their GCSEs (eleven straight 9 grades for both students). Another stand out performer is Daniel Mann, who provisionally has scored over 4 grades higher per exam entry than his national expected target.

Sarah Bradley-Brophy, the Director of Sixth Form said: “I’m delighted that so many boys seeking a place in our Sixth Form have got the grades needed to begin their A Level / BTEC courses. Their excellent levels of GCSE achievement will provide the strongest foundation for their A Level studies and will also firmly support their applications to the best universities or employment routes post 18! ‘’

Tom Winfield, the Head of Year, was effusive in his praise of the Year 11 boys. “This year group have not only done tremendously well academically, but they have also excelled in their extra-curricular achievement. The cohort has reached National Finals in several sports, including winning the U15 England rugby title and includes superb artists, musicians and actors who have been justly rewarded for their efforts. We have every confidence that these students will go on to great success in their future lives and careers.”

Outstanding individual performances include:

Grade 9 in all 11 subjects taken: Oliver Davison, Ashwin Ramani

more of our top performing students

Grade 9 in 9 subjects: Edward Rushmore, Karl Edochie

Grade 9 in 7 subjects: Callum Tarry, Joe Beswick

Grade 9 in 6 subjects: Thomas Agutter, Stanley Rees, John Facer

Top Provisional Progress Scores from KS2 SATs to GCSE Grades: Daniel Mann, Karl Edochie, Abdi Mahamed