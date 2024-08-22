GCSE results day Northampton: 'Exceptional achievements' at Northampton School for Girls

NSG: GCSE Results Day

Another year of exceptional GCSE achievements at Northampton School for Girls (NSG)!

Cristina Taboada-Naya, Headteacher, said: “We are incredibly proud of the academic achievements of our Year 11 students this year, which are a testament to their hard work and perseverance. Their teachers and family members will know the unique stories of each of our students and understand precisely how hard they have worked and what they have overcome to achieve the impressive grades they received today. Their excellent results form part of far greater overall achievements for this year group. The strong community we have at NSG is rooted in a culture that encourages students to embrace opportunities of all kinds and, alongside their academic achievements, students and their families praise our extensive extracurricular opportunities as one of our greatest strengths. Activities and events such as our highly reputable musical performances, music ensembles and concerts, the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, trips abroad and in the UK, and a vast range of sports teams, help to foster engagement that supports our students’ personal growth and develops their confidence and character.”

"The average grade per GCSE entry continues to be higher than it was prior to the pandemic with outcomes this year continuing to be significantly above average. We saw particularly outstanding individual performances this year from Pious Diya, Phoebe Hy, Anika Chatterjee and Rebecca Waters who averaged Grade 9s in their individual outcomes and whilst all our NSG students celebrate their successes and achievements, we would like to further commend three students who have achieved extraordinarily impressive progress in their examinations. Congratulations to Maria Belocosov, Sarah Matei, Anabella Ruaultfor demonstrating exceptional progress.”

"I wish all of our students every success in the future. It has been a true privilege and pleasure to know this very special cohort. My sincere thanks go out to all the staff and governors at NSG for their professionalism, care and dedication and to parents who work so closely with us to secure the very best outcomes for their children.”

Claire Green, Director of Sixth Form, said: “I’m delighted that so many of our students are planning to continue their Post 16 studies in our Sixth Form having achieved the grades they needed. Their strong GCSE achievements will provide a secure foundation for their studies with us and for their future aspirations.”

Roland Gray, Chair of Governors at NSG, added: "We would like to congratulate all students on their impressive results today and to also thank all the staff at NSG for the expert support and care they give students on a daily basis. We have every confidence that these students will go on to great success in their future lives and careers."