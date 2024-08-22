GCSE results day Northampton: Elizabeth Woodville School celebrates exceptional results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Elizabeth Woodville School is thrilled to announce another year of exceptional GCSE results, with a significant rise in top grades across multiple subjects. This year's success is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and resilience of our students, and we are incredibly proud of their achievements.

We are particularly pleased to highlight the outstanding performance in French, Spanish, RE and English, where students have excelled and achieved some of the highest grades in the school's history. These results reflect our commitment to academic excellence and the supportive learning environment we cultivate at Elizabeth Woodville School.

Special congratulations go to Millie Harris, Honor Lucas, Emma Moore, James Ponsonby, Bella Quelch, and Josephine Quelch, who have demonstrated exceptional talent and determination, with their results reflecting their hard work throughout the year.

Headteachers Emma Reed and Hannah Jones commented: "We are incredibly proud of all our students and staff for their outstanding achievements this year. The rise in top grades, particularly in languages and English, is a clear indication of the high standards we strive for at Elizabeth Woodville School. We will continue to support our students in reaching their full potential, and we are confident that they will go on to achieve even greater success in the future."

We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our dedicated staff, whose unwavering commitment and passion have been instrumental in guiding our students to success. Their tireless efforts in creating an engaging and supportive learning environment have truly made a difference.

Furthermore, we are deeply grateful for the invaluable support of parents and families. Your encouragement, patience, and involvement in your children's education have been essential to their success, and we thank you for being our partners in this journey.

As we celebrate these remarkable achievements, we look forward to welcoming many of our students back into our Sixth Form. We are excited to continue supporting them as they embark on the next stage of their educational journey.