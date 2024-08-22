GCSE results day Northampton: Celebrations at Northampton International Academy
Students and staff at Northampton International Academy (NIA) are today celebrating this year’s GCSE results.
The school’s overall GCSE results have improved by over 8% on last year's outcomes. The results are the culmination of all that has been achieved through hard work and close collaboration between staff, students, and parents.
Students are staying on with NIA for sixth form or progressing to a wide range of destinations including Northampton College, Moulton College and the American Basketball Institute.
Executive headteacher at #EMATter school Northampton International Academy Martin Serráo said: “We are extremely proud of each and every Year 11 student at NIA and hope that today’s results will support them to achieve their aspirations as they take their next steps in their learning journey.
“Those students who are joining NIA’s sixth form will be able to enjoy our new sixth form centre which is set to open next month. NIA6 will be a dedicated sixth form hub, providing learners with an inspiring, new learning environment to continue their studies.”
Northampton International Academy is part of East Midlands Academy Trust.
