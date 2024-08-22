GCSE results day Northampton: Caroline Chisholm students celebrate pleasing results

By Autumn Wilson-Haywood
Published 22nd Aug 2024
93% of students achieving a 4+ in English
The Principal of Caroline Chisholm School, Mr David James, shared: “It’s been wonderful to see the students come in and support one another this morning as they celebrate a milestone in their academic journey. We are incredibly proud of all their hard work and the results released today showcase another strong performance, with the number of students obtaining top grades (7+ - equivalent to an A grade) increasing from 18.18% last year to 21.41% this year, and 79% of students achieving a 4+ - equivalent to a C+ - compared to the national average of 67.4%. We were also pleased to see 93% of students achieving a 4+ in English and 56% of students achieving a strong pass in both English and Maths.”

Year 11 Performance Leader, Emma Terry, said: “I am so proud of the Year 11s. Their resilience and determination have paid off with the results we have seen this morning. Having been with them since they were in Year 8, it has been an honour to watch them grow and develop into the incredible young people they now are. I wish them all the success in wherever their next steps take them."

Many of our students excelled across the board in terms of securing those much sought-after top-end grades:

- Denitsa D achieved eleven grade 9s - Jasmine C achieved seven grade 9s and four grade 8s - Farzan A achieved four grade 9s and four grade 8s - Lisa O achieved seven grade 9s and three grade 8s- Evelyn M achieved four grade 9s and five grade 8s - Max T achieved five grade 9s and five grade 8s

Assistant Principal with oversight of KS5, Miss Alessandra Cambio, shared: "Today, we are actively confirming enrolments into our Sixth Form provision and are delighted to be welcoming so many of our own students, as well as external applicants who have met our entry criteria, to join us in September. We wish all our Year 11 students the very best of luck as they embark on their next chapter."

