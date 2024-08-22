GCSE results day: Brooke Weston Academy celebrates another successful GCSE results day

Dylan celebrating Grade 9's across the board in his GCSEs

Students at Brooke Weston Academy, part of Brooke Weston Trust, are celebrating another impressive set of GCSE exam results today.

Leaders at the Corby-based school expressed pride in the remarkable dedication shown by students throughout their academic journey. They praised the commitment of the staff and acknowledged the vital support from students' families.

The school highlighted the focus and determination reflected in this year’s results. In the coming weeks, staff will be available to support any students in need as they prepare for their next steps. The academy wishes all students the best in their future endeavours.

All of our students worked hard to achieve their personal best with many notable individual successes. We are delighted that the majority of students this year will stay on at Brooke Weston Academy to study for their A levels, with the remainder opting for alternative sixth forms, college or apprenticeships.

Alfie Clark celebrating his GCSE results at Brooke Weston Academy

Among the school’s top performing students are Dylan Chan, Alfie Clark, Gabriella Foley and Ethan Hawksley who all achieved grade 7’s, 8’s and 9’s in every subject.

A number of students have secured prestigious apprenticeships or are continuing their studies at college or alternative sixth forms.

Aaron Hodgkinson has secured an apprenticeship at Silverstone in Engineering. Nathan Aikins has secured a Football Scholarship with Peterborough United Football Club. Summer Morrison has secured a hairdressing apprenticeship with a local hairdresser. Many other students are embarking upon impressive college courses and we wish them every success in the future.

Andy Burns, Director of Education at Brooke Weston Trust said: "I am incredibly proud of our students for their outstanding GCSE results. Their success is a testament to their hard work and resilience, combined with the invaluable support of their families and the exceptional learning environment created by our wonderful staff. Together, they all embody our core value of Ambition For All.”