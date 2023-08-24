GCSE results day at Weston Favell Academy

Weston Favell Academy is proud of its pupils and their dedication and hard work, and the entire team is excited to welcome back many pupils from this group as they progress to A Levels with the Academy in the new academic year.

While all pupils should be pleased with their achievements, some impressive individual stories include:

Natan Badowski, who successfully achieved grade 9s in maths, biology, chemistry, physics, geography, French and Russian; as well as a grade 8 in statistics; two grade 7s in English; and a Distinction in creative imedia.

Grace Hales, who achieved grade 9s in biology, chemistry, maths, further maths, English literature, history, and French; as well as grade 8s in English language and statistics; and a Distinction in performing arts.

Roxana Cholewa, who earned grade 9s in biology, chemistry, English literature and maths; grade 8s in geography, physics, French and English language; a grade 6 in statistics; and a Distinction* in creative imedia.

Reyhana Rahman, who achieved grade 9s in English literature, English language, biology, chemistry and physics. She also achieved Distinction* grades in sport science and child development; and a grade 8 in history and a grade 7 in maths.

Deo Jacob, who is celebrating grade 9s in maths, chemistry, biology and physics; Distinctions in enterprise and marketing; a grade 8 in French; and grade 7s in geography and maths.

Nojus Paura, who achieved grade 9s in biology, chemistry and history; grade 8s in physics and English language; grade 7s in French and maths; grade 6s in English literature and statistics; along with a Merit in creative imedia.

Pupils at Weston Favell Academy

Todd Johnson, Senior Executive Principal at Weston Favell Academy, said:

“I would like to extend a heartfelt congratulations to all our pupils who received their results today. Our entire school community is so proud of the hard work and dedication pupils’ have shown throughout their students and these results are a testament to these efforts.

“We look forward to welcoming back those pupils who will be continuing with their A Levels at the Academy and wish all our other pupils the very best for their future endeavours.”