GCSE Results Day 2025: The Duston School celebrates another fantastic set of GCSE outcomes

The Duston School is proud to celebrate another fantastic set of GCSE outcomes this year, with the school achieving a record best overall attainment 8 outcome.

The pupils of The Duston School have today achieved another stellar set of GCSE outcomes. Pupils holistically have recorded one of the highest sets of English and Maths combined 4-9 and 5-9 set of outcomes in the school's history, with the highest ever attainment 8 score ever recorded by the school. This set of GCSE results builds on the last two academic years and since 2019 sees the school going from strength-to-strength.

The pupils should be proud that their hard work and efforts have paid off. With a number of pupils achieving incredible sets of GCSE outcomes.

Sam Strickland, Principal of The Duston School, stated how 'incredibly proud" he is of the pupils and staff who have ensured that the pupils themselves and the school itself have achieved another record defining set of GCSE outcomes.

"Today's results ensure that the school remains a leading school regionally and nationally and equips pupils with GCSE outcomes that should successfully allow them to move on to their next destination.

"On behalf of the school I wish all of our outgoing pupils the very best of luck for their Post 16 educational journey and I look forward to welcoming the majority of pupils back to the school. I would like to thank our families for their overwhelming support and the staff for their professionalism and drive to support our pupils to be the best that they can be."

Today's incredible set of results builds up the fantastic A Level outcomes achieved last week and ensures that The Duston School remains a leading school nationwide.