GCSE Results Day 2025: Students from Wrenn School delighted with GCSE success

Toby Rolfe from Wrenn School

Students at Wrenn School, part of Creative Education Trust, are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results today.

Students were particularly successful in Biology, Chemistry and Physics. In addition, outcomes in Drama, Languages and Photography were excellent, with high proportions of students demonstrating a real breadth of talent. High ability students did particularly well across the board with a record numbers of top grades; more than 250 grades achieved were at Grade 7, 8 or 9.

Just some of the brilliant results achieved included:

· Victor Titovich achieved a perfect scorecard; nine Grade 9s!

Olivia Jukes from Wrenn School

· Olivia Szymajda achieved eight Grade 9s and one Grade 8.

· Nadiia Virchenko achieved five Grade 9s, one Level 2 Distinction*, one Grade 8 and one Grade 7.

· Emily Ratcliffe achieved four Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and one Grade 7.

· Kyra Charles achieved one Level 2 Distinction*, three Grade 8s, three Grade 7s and one Grade 6

Students from Wrenn School celebrating

Laura Parker, Principal, said:

‘’Congratulations to our 2025 Year 11 cohort! Your hard work, dedication, and resilience have truly paid off. Today, we celebrate not just your academic achievements, but also the growth and perseverance you have demonstrated throughout your journey. We are incredibly proud of each and every one of you, and we can't wait to see all the wonderful things you will accomplish in the future. A huge thank you to all our staff for their commitment to supporting every student to fulfil their potential. Thank you so much to all the parents and carers for their support along the way. #proudtobewrenn"

Nicole McCartney, CEO of Creative Education Trust said:

“Well done, Year 11! We are all so proud of what you have achieved.

“I am immensely grateful to our brilliant staff for their complete dedication to helping our students to achieve their potential and supporting them every step of the way.

“We wish all our students the very best for their exciting next steps. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for you all.”