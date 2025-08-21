GCSE Results Day 2025: Pupils at Kingswood Secondary Academy rejoice with GCSE success

Campbell Clarke, Eden McGrady, Amelia Rodrigues , Alexandra Poklembova and Toby Batchelor enjoy GCSE results day

Pupils and staff at Kingswood Secondary Academy, located on Gainsborough Road and part of Greenwood Academies Trust, are celebrating their GCSE results today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Academy is pleased to announce a year of brilliant results for pupils. The whole Academy community is incredibly proud of its pupils, many of whom are now looking forward to progressing onto their A Levels at the Academy.

While all pupils have done well, there have been some impressive individual performances. These include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campbell Clarke, who successfully achieved a grade 8 in English literature and language, geography, science and maths; a Distinction* in information technology; and grade 7 in Spanish and statistics.

Toby Batchelor, who achieved a grade 9-8 in science; a grade 8 in maths, religious studies and English language; a grade 7 and grade 6 for English literature; a grade 6 in Spanish; and grade 5 in statistics.

Alexandra Poklembova, who is celebrating a grade 9 in Russian, a grade 8 in English literature and language, a grade 7 in French and maths, a grade 7-6 in science, a grade 5 in statistics and a Merit in enterprise and marketing.

Eden McGrady, who received grade 8s in English literature and history; grade 7s in English language, Spanish and maths; a grade 7-6 in science; and distinction in Dance.

Amelia Rodrigues, who achieved a grade 9 in religious studies, a grade 8 in history, a distinction in dance, grade 7 in English literature and maths and grade 6 in English language and science.

Mathew Gamble, Principal at Kingswood Secondary Academy, said:

“Our pupils have demonstrated remarkable dedication and resilience, and their results reflect the hard work they’ve put in throughout the year. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and excited to see the bright futures that lie ahead.”