GCSE Results Day 2025: GCSEs at Campion School offer another reason to celebrate

Students and staff at Campion School in Bugbrooke are celebrating the achievements of their Year 11s today as GCSEs were awarded across the country.

This year, the school saw improved results, with 73% of students achieving a grade 4 or above in both English and Maths, whilst over half of them (52%) achieved a grade 5 or above in the two subjects.

Among those celebrating are:

-Annika, who achieved eight grade 9s including English and maths, and three grade 8s;

-Henry B, who achieved four grade 9s, two grade 8s, a Distinction* in Further Maths and four grade 7s;

-Eva L, who achieved one grade 9, five grade 8s and four grade 7s;

-Ami V, who achieved three grade 9s, a Distinction in Further Maths, two grade 8s and one grade 7;

-Elliot S, who achieved two grade 9s, a Distinction in Further Maths and three grade 8s;

-Tom E, who achieved two grade 9s, a Distinction* in Further Maths, two grade 8s and two grade 7s;

-Eve M, who achieved one grade 9, a Distinction in Further Maths, four grade 8s and three grade 7s.

These results follow last week’s A Level success which saw the school secure its best results in recent years. Notably, two standout Sixth Formers, Freddie and Daniel, achieved an impressive four A*s each and both secured places at the University of Oxford. Freddie will take up his place to read Jurisprudence (Law) at St. Catherine’s College, meanwhile Daniel will read Chemistry at Balliol College.

One student receiving their results today, Portia, said:

“I want to thank Campion for helping me get the results I need for my course in college.”

John, who also collected his results today, said:

“Without the amazing teachers at Campion I wouldn’t be as happy as I am today to get the grades I need for Sixth Form.”

Wyatt added:

“I want to thank Campion for the support they gave me to achieve the results I needed for my next steps.”

Kim Bradley-Smith, Interim Principal of Campion School, said of the day:

“Celebrating with our Year 11s today has been fantastic. It is always wonderful to see each student reflecting on what their hard work has delivered and receiving the grades they need to move successfully onto the next stage of their education.

“As we congratulate each and every one of them, I hope they take pride in their results knowing they can move on with confidence. In doing so, I would like to thank our staff team for their commitment, determination and ambition for our students and all the support they have provided for our Year 11s in particular to help bring out their best.

“We look forward to welcoming many of these students back to our Sixth Form to continue their studies, after what has been a successful summer at A Level too.”

