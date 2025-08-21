GCSE Results Day 2025: Exam success welcomes new leadership at Wellingborough School

Pupils at Wellingborough School celebrate their GCSE success with new Headmaster, Simon Hawkes (Centre).

Simon Hawkes marks his first results day with proud pupils and staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils at Wellingborough School are celebrating their GCSE results this morning with 48% of grades awarded at Grade 7 or above and 97% at Grade 4 or above. These results reflect the dedication and hard work of both students and staff.

This year’s results are particularly meaningful as they mark the first GCSE cohort under the leadership of new Headmaster, Simon Hawkes. Mr Hawkes, who officially joins the school in September, was on site to congratulate pupils and share in their success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting Mr Hawkes said, “It was a wonderful honour to be able to spend this morning meeting pupils and parents and sharing in their joy at securing some truly outstanding results. They deserve a great deal of credit for their hard work and dedication, and I look forward to seeing them thrive in the Sixth Form here at Wellingborough.”

Among many success stories, over a third of pupils achieved at least one grade per subject above their Year 9 predictions, highlighting the school's commitment to individual development and academic excellence.

As pupils prepare to transition to Sixth Form, joined by a strong cohort of new entrants, the school looks forward to building on this success. Wellingborough School is immensely proud of its pupils, not only for their academic achievements but also for the dedication and maturity they have shown throughout their GCSE journey.

Discover what makes Wellingborough School unique at their upcoming open days. Information can be found on their website: www.wellingboroughschool.org.