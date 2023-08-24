GCSE results day 2023: Thomas Becket Catholic School ‘incredibly proud’

Thomas Becket Catholic School has had a wonderful morning celebrating the GCSE results of students who are now proudly looking ahead to their next steps. We are delighted to see that their hard work and determination has opened doors of future opportunity to them.

Our staff are on hand to help support and guide all students as they look ahead to confirm future plans. We have a number of students accepting sixth form places, others are heading into apprenticeships or college. Exciting times ahead for all!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our young people should be proud of their results. This success is the result of the commitment and hard work that students have demonstrated throughout the past two years. Everyone at the school has remained committed and worked hard to give our students the greatest chance of success.

Celebrating successful results

I speak on behalf of all staff at Thomas Becket Catholic School when I say that we are incredibly proud of their achievements. We are very excited to see them take their next steps into further education and look forward to watching them flourish and achieve their potential. I hope students can now celebrate their deserved success and enjoy some time with family and friends.”(Paul McCahill, Headteacher)

Recognition and particular individual successes include:

Sheila Numfor achieved four 9s, five 8s and two 7s.

Andrzej Sanayi achieved three 9s, five 8s, one 7 and three 6s.

Celebrating outstanding results

Romeo Poci achieved three 9s, three 8s, three 7s and two 6s.

Bartosz Kaczmarczyk achieved one 9, six 8s, two 7s and two 6s.