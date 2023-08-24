News you can trust since 1931
GCSE results day 2023: Thomas Becket Catholic School ‘incredibly proud’

“Each one of our GCSE students has demonstrated what resilient, determined and ambitious young people they are”
By Paul McCahillContributor
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:04 BST- 2 min read

Thomas Becket Catholic School has had a wonderful morning celebrating the GCSE results of students who are now proudly looking ahead to their next steps. We are delighted to see that their hard work and determination has opened doors of future opportunity to them.

Our staff are on hand to help support and guide all students as they look ahead to confirm future plans. We have a number of students accepting sixth form places, others are heading into apprenticeships or college. Exciting times ahead for all!

“Our young people should be proud of their results. This success is the result of the commitment and hard work that students have demonstrated throughout the past two years. Everyone at the school has remained committed and worked hard to give our students the greatest chance of success.

Celebrating successful results
Celebrating successful results
I speak on behalf of all staff at Thomas Becket Catholic School when I say that we are incredibly proud of their achievements. We are very excited to see them take their next steps into further education and look forward to watching them flourish and achieve their potential. I hope students can now celebrate their deserved success and enjoy some time with family and friends.”(Paul McCahill, Headteacher)

Recognition and particular individual successes include:

Sheila Numfor achieved four 9s, five 8s and two 7s.

Andrzej Sanayi achieved three 9s, five 8s, one 7 and three 6s.

Celebrating outstanding results
Celebrating outstanding results

Romeo Poci achieved three 9s, three 8s, three 7s and two 6s.

Bartosz Kaczmarczyk achieved one 9, six 8s, two 7s and two 6s.

If you are looking to join our VI Form, please get in touch to arrange a visit email [email protected] or take a look at our website Thomas Becket Catholic School - Sixth Form to see what we can offer you.

