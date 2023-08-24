News you can trust since 1931
GCSE Results: Corby Technical School students look forward to next steps

There was a buzz of excitement at Corby Technical School today, as students celebrated their GCSE results and looked forward to their further education plans.The students of the school, which is part of Brooke Weston Trust, were among the first since Covid-19, to sit their GCSEs under proper exam conditions.
By Clare BurnellContributor
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 15:27 BST

Angela Reynolds, Principal at Corby Technical School, said: “I am so proud of each of our students today who have achieved some fantastic results that are richly deserved.

“These achievements are a true testament to the remarkable work ethic and dedication displayed by our students and staff. Celebrations were rightly in order, and I was delighted to be a part of them this morning.

“It is always a joy to witness the growth of students during their time with us, and I look forward to working with many of our students as they join our Sixth Form. Thanks also go out to the families of our students, who work closely with the school to support our young people in their studies throughout their time with us” she added.

Dawa celebrating his Grade 9's in science &amp; maths at Corby Technical SchoolDawa celebrating his Grade 9's in science &amp; maths at Corby Technical School
Students were supported by staff to make decisions on their next steps – many will join the sixth form, and others are pursuing apprenticeships including Bosch and Formula One Autocentres.

Mrs. Reynolds added: “Our year 11 students have been wonderful role models for our younger students, and we continue with setting high aspirations for our next cohort, as they move into the final year of their GCSEs.

“Finally, I’d like to thank our fantastic teachers and school staff, who have supported and motivated our students throughout.”

Andy Burns, Chief Education Officer (Secondary) at Brooke Weston Trust said:“I’m delighted for our students and their families, as they celebrate today. These GCSE results are a testament to the commitment they’ve put in over the last two years, supported brilliantly as always, by our wonderful staff across the Trust. They embody our core value of ‘’Ambition For All’ and I am immensely proud of them.

Jonathan proudly celebrates his GCSE results at CTS Jonathan proudly celebrates his GCSE results at CTS
“Given the significant disruption to learning that this year group has faced (since starting secondary school), these achievements are particularly impressive, and we should take a moment to recognise this within this context.”

The Corby Technical School Sixth Form provision has recently been expanded to accommodate a greater range of options for its students.

To find out more about Corby Technical School, please visit: https://www.corbytechnicalschool.org/

