GCSE Results: Congratulations to Moulton Students

As was the case with our A Level performance last week, we are delighted to see a number of Moulton students securing the top grades. Examination results across the entire school gave the opportunity to celebrate and both students and staff enjoyed acknowledging a long list of individual success stories.

Particular recognition goes to the following pupils who have amassed a significant number of the top grades demonstrating their overall academic brilliance: Wasif Ahmed, Ethan Swallow, Alastair Aldis, William Parsons, Hollie Mason, Amelie Britnell, Ali Razwan, Bethany Adams, Brandon Saul, Catriona Rose, Helenka Lendacka, Jonathan Higgs, and Fabian Kempeneer. Well done!

Other notable performances include: Kai Goodridge, Callum Merchant, Isabel Betts, Chayse Wright, George Boyson, Tom Morton, Lily Hall, and William Watchorn. Well done!

Celebration and Excitement as MSSC students open results

Dr Angie Dabbs, Headteacher, said: “I want to congratulate all our students on their thoroughly well-deserved success. Your educational journey was also disrupted by Covid and you have demonstrated your independence and resilience to continue to shine. I have no doubt that such an exceptional and inspiring group of young people will go on to follow our ASPIRE ethos and do great things!”

Mr Murphy, Deputy Headteacher, stated: “It has been a privilege to work with this cohort and see them flourish in their studies. Not only did they work hard with determination and alacrity but maintained a sense of humour throughout.”

The Chair of Governors, Mr Simon Barrick, would like to thank MSSC staff for all their hard work and dedication in continuing to serve students in the best way possible and also to thank our parents for all their ongoing support.

Our Sixth Form is very likely to be oversubscribed again this year, but if students are interested in studying with us and have met the entry requirements but haven’t yet applied, then please do come and speak to a member of staff today or email: [email protected].