GCSE Results – Campion School and Language College 2023

Congratulations to all Campion GCSE students who have collected their results today! We are delighted that many of our students have achieved some excellent results which will allow them to move confidently on to their next stage of education.
By Patricia HammondContributor
Published 24th Aug 2023, 14:57 BST- 1 min read

Campion School and Language College are incredibly proud of our 2023 Year 11 cohort. Students have worked hard and shown enormous resilience over the course of their studies.

Reflecting on the outcomes of students, Headteacher Patricia Hammond, stated, “This set of results reflects the hard work of our students and we look forward to welcoming the vast majority back into our sixth form to continue their studies”.

Special commendation to the following students for their outstanding results:

Ewa Buslowska

Mohamud Jama

Harry Grey

Kelsey Harding

Daniel Marlow

May Spence

Freddie Cushing

Madeline Connery

Keali Rhodes

Alongside the above there were many, many students who performed extremely well against their aspirational targets. They too should feel an enormous sense of pride at the results they have achieved.

Campion School wishes to pass on their best wishes to all those that are moving on to pastures new.

These results are testament to the continued and consistent hard work of all members of the school community at Campion.

