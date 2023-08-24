GCSE Results – Campion School and Language College 2023
Campion School and Language College are incredibly proud of our 2023 Year 11 cohort. Students have worked hard and shown enormous resilience over the course of their studies.
Reflecting on the outcomes of students, Headteacher Patricia Hammond, stated, “This set of results reflects the hard work of our students and we look forward to welcoming the vast majority back into our sixth form to continue their studies”.
Special commendation to the following students for their outstanding results:
Ewa Buslowska
Mohamud Jama
Harry Grey
Kelsey Harding
Daniel Marlow
May Spence
Freddie Cushing
Madeline Connery
Keali Rhodes
Alongside the above there were many, many students who performed extremely well against their aspirational targets. They too should feel an enormous sense of pride at the results they have achieved.
Campion School wishes to pass on their best wishes to all those that are moving on to pastures new.
These results are testament to the continued and consistent hard work of all members of the school community at Campion.