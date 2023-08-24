GCSE Results: Brooke Weston Academy celebrates another successful day

“In particular, I would like to say a huge thank you to all of our staff for their ongoing efforts and for the support and motivation they provide to our students every day.

Shaun added: “Our students have been dedicated and perseverant throughout their time at Brooke Weston Academy, and their results are a reflection of this. We will be available to provide support and assistance to all students that require it in the coming weeks and wish everyone leaving us the best of luck in their future endeavours”.

The school's top performing student was Emily Crooks-Douglin who achieved grade 9’s in 7 of her subjects. Emily will be studying Maths, Further Maths & French at A level. Emily has demonstrated determination and perseverance throughout her time at Brooke Weston and we are incredibly proud of her achievements.

Brayden celebrating his GCSE results at Brooke Weston Academy

Also amongst the top performers were Yiannis Papachristoforou, Andrew Popa, Finley Robbin and Melissa Broomfield who all achieved grade 7’s, 8’s and 9’s in every subject! All four students said that their success is down to hard work and determination, as well as working closely with their teachers at Brooke Weston.

There were many other students achieving a grade profile of 6, 7 & 8’s and 9’s, which is a tremendous achievement and many others achieved exceptional individual results.

A number of students have secured prestigious apprenticeships or are continuing their studies at college or alternative sixth forms. Ethan Lawson has secured a college course in Marine Biology in Falmouth and will be moving to Cornwall in the next few weeks! Theo Marshall is going to study Sports Coaching at Moutlton College. Joe Martin has secured a Construction apprenticeship with Barratt Homes while Ava McConnell is taking on an apprenticeship at RS Components. Markuss Birzins is going to study BTech Level 3 Sports with Kettering Football Academy.

Many students this year are staying at Brooke Weston to study for their A levels, with the remainder opting for alternative sixth forms, college or apprenticeships. We are proud of all of our students and wish them all every success in the future.

Finley celebrating excellent GCSE results at Brooke Weston Academy

Andy Burns, Chief Education Officer (Secondary) at Brooke Weston Trust said: “I’m delighted for our students and their families, as they celebrate today. These GCSE results are a testament to the commitment they’ve put in over the last two years, supported brilliantly as always, by our wonderful staff across the Trust. They embody our core value of ‘’Ambition For All’ and I am immensely proud of them.

“Given the significant disruption to learning that this year group has faced (since starting secondary school), these achievements are particularly impressive and we should take a moment to recognise this within this context.”