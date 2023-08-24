GCSE Results 2023- A significant increase in results at Elizabeth Woodville School

At Elizabeth Woodville School, we are very pleased and proud to celebrate the achievements of our Year 11 students today who have achieved some amazing results in their GCSE and Level 2 Vocational qualifications. These results represent a significant increase in results from the previous years and we are proud of our students achievements.

Throughout their studies and the examination period, students have shown exceptional resilience, focus and determination and here, at Elizabeth Woodville, we are very proud of them all.

We would like to thank our students’ parents, carers and families for the support that they have given and we acknowledge the hard work of all of our staff in guiding our students to achieve these GCSE outcomes.

Congratulations to our amazing students

We are pleased to celebrate the successes of students who have achieved incredibly well academically and those who have surpassed their expectations; particular congratulations go to Abigail Bickerdike, Elizabeth Blackmore, Alex MacLean, Nicole Foley and Georgia Hogg for their outstanding results.

Head of School, Hannah Jones, said: “We are very proud of all of our students and what they have achieved this year. We extend our well wishes to all students for a successful and happy future."

We very much look forward to welcoming back a significant proportion of our students to study at our Sixth Form in September, and to see them continue to flourish and grow whilst pursuing our successful A Level and Level 3 vocational programmes at Elizabeth Woodville School.