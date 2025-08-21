GCSE Exam Results Day 2025: Quinton House School celebrates outstanding GCSE results

All Quinton House students have shown remarkable dedication, energy and resilience throughout their GCSE journey. Their outstanding efforts reflect positively on the school community, and Quinton House takes great pride in their achievements.

Top performers today are:

Sadaf N who achieved seven grade 9's and three grade 8's

Mishca C who achieved eight grade 9's and two 7's

Frankie P-C who achieved seven grade 9's, an 8 and 2 grade 6's

Andreas C; Lily P-M; and Mishca C all saw a greater 2 grade increase than predicted. Lily C and Kate D also saw a 1.6 and 1.5 increase respectively.

For many, these results are the culmination of a journey that began many years ago, with some students joining Quinton House in Nursery. It has been a privilege to see them grow, both academically and personally, into the confident and capable young people they are today.

Today’s results not only brought excitement and pride to students as they celebrated their achievements but also marked the beginning of the next stage in their education. Many will be continuing their journey at Quinton House Sixth Form, where they look forward to embarking on their A-level studies.

Headteacher Mr Thomas Muskin said: “We are thrilled with this year’s results. Our students approached their studies with determination and enthusiasm, and these outcomes reflect their hard work and commitment.

“We look forward to welcoming them into our Sixth Form, where they will continue to grow academically and personally.”

Quinton House School remains committed to supporting our students in achieving their goals and developing the character, confidence and skills they need for the future.

