Garry Finan from Corby Business Academy wins LACA’s School Chef of Year (SCOTY) East Midlands region

Garry Finan from Corby Business Academy, has secured his place at the 2024 School Chef of the Year (SCOTY) national final, after winning the East Midlands regional heat. He'll be competing this week in Birmingham against finalists from across the UK.

The competition is open to all kitchen-based staff involved in the daily preparation of pupils’ meals in schools across the UK whether from a local authority or contract-catered site, managed in-house, academy school or part of a Multi-Academy Trust. Corby Business Academy is part of Brooke Weston Trust.

Garry took part in the cook-off held at MKN’s kitchen in Cannock. The school chefs had just 1h 30 minutes in which to create four portions of their two-course menu.

For his main course he produced soy and honey marinated chicken with scallion pancake, Asian stir fry and noodles. For dessert he created citrus posset with raspberry compote and Earl Grey biscuit.

Garry Finan from Corby Business Academy will now compete in the SCOTY national final

The regional finalists and up to two wild card competitors will take part in the national final at the LACA Main Event on Wednesday 3rd and Thursday 4th July 2024 at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole with the overall winner announced on the evening of Thursday 4th July.

Competitors must prepare, cook and present four portions of a main course and dessert with a total food cost of £1.60 per head in 90 minutes that meet the School Food Standards and Eat Well Guide.

Regional final winners will each receive a £100 cash prize. At the national final, the 2024 national winner will receive a £1,000 cash prize, the 2024 LACA School Chef of the Year trophy and an invitation to a calendar of catering industry events. The national second and third place winners will receive £500 and £300 respectively.

The prestigious school chef competition, School Chef of the Year (SCOTY), is run by LACA, the School Food People and sponsored by Bisto, from Premier Food Foodservice. The competition attracts some of the very best school chef talent from across the country.School meal providers can register for free entry to the School Food Show to watch the competitors in action.

LACA – the school food people, was established in 1990 and is the leading professional body representing over 1,000 members drawn from across the school food sector representing public sector and private contract caterers and suppliers to schools, academies, and MATs across the UK.