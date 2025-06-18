Future directions: UON opened its doors for young people to have fun and explore career options

Thousands of eyes opened to fantastic futures after the University of Northampton (UON) opened its campus this week for a day of education, enlightenment, and exploration.

STEAM Northants 2025 – held on Wednesday 11 June – saw academy, college and school students from across the county visit the University for a day of fun and discovery.

More than 3,000 young people explored the worlds of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics…and more.

Organised by the University’s Schools Engagement team and funded by Uni Connect from the Office for Students and Widening Access, the day included free activities, workshops, drop-in areas, and exciting, interactive shows that inspired and enthused guests during an incredible day.

There were clear skies and sunny weather, meaning Waterside Campus was buzzing with extra energy as the University welcomed:

Around 3,000 years 6 to 13 students from Northamptonshire primary, secondary and SEND schools, with new additions this year, home-schooled children.

60 schools attended with 220teachers and education support staff.

54 businesses, charities and organisations sent their teams to showcase careers with them.

30 UON academic teams from all three Faculties were on hand to demonstrate and talk about how their degree programmes.

One of those 68 schools was Weston Favell Academy. Summing up the day is Naomi Francis, Assistant Principal Curriculum Lead – Business/IT, Sports & Social Sciences. She says: “The students all had an amazing day at STEAM Northants. At Weston Favell Academy, we already work closely with our students about opening their eyes to their future potential, including possible careers.

“We are so proud of them for fully engaging with the activities and getting the most out of the event and are sure that the first thoughts of their future, professional lives have started to form.”

One of the organisations at the event was HMGCC (His Majesty’s Government Communications Centre). Founded in 1938, HMGCC is a government organisation which invents, designs, and creates tools and technologies for the national security community to use in its work.

The HMGCC hosted a range of fun activities including robot arms (an exercise in cyphers and encryption) designed to encourage an enthusiasm in science, technology, engineering, and maths.

HMGCC CEO George Williamson said: “Inspiring the engineering talent of the future is a major focus for us at HMGCC, which is why we were so delighted to be invited back to STEAM Northants.

“I know that thousands of children attend this wonderful Northampton event, which is a real celebration of just how far a keen interest in technology can take you. I hope the students enjoyed the fun activities we staged at our stand and will consider us for future apprenticeships and other career opportunities.”

Natasha Mycawka, Widening Access Manager at University of Northampton, led the team behind delivering SEAM Northants 2025. She said: “We ordered great weather and the skies delivered, meaning our guests enjoyed a fabulous day. The buzz and energy on campus was fantastic, with our visitors and UON staff enjoying Waterside Campus at its best in the sunshine.

“STEAM Northants had a packed programme and we cannot thank our exhibitors, staff and students who turned out in force – as they always do – to make Waterside buzz as it never has before.

“STEAM Northants is about opening eyes to the vast landscape of possibilities life has to offer, at university or not. From the team and I, we are so happy to have had the privilege of experiencing what might have been first future feelings. We are already looking forward to STEAM Northants 2026 –get in touch if you want to join us.”

