Funding boost for artist-led workshops for children in Northamptonshire

Bespoke artist-led workshops for young people with complex medical and mental health conditions in Northamptonshire will begin this Easter – all thanks to a recent funding boost.

Cultural education charity, The Mighty Creatives, has awarded Fermynwoods Contemporary Art £6,000 from its ‘Creative Communities Fund’ to deliver a changemaking arts project for children in need in the county.

The grant will support the delivery of creative workshops – in partnership with Northamptonshire Hospital and Outreach Education (NHOE) – for young people who cannot attend mainstream school due to their diagnosed conditions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fermynwoods Contemporary Art

James Steventon, director of Fermynwoods Contemporary Art said: “This project will improve wellbeing and strengthen the skills of young people who have not been able to access education, arts and culture, building on the amazing work of Northamptonshire Hospital and Outreach Education. We are delighted to have been awarded this pot of money by The Mighty Creatives as the need to support these young people is more urgent than ever.

“Participants will get to create physical and digital images using cutting-edge technology and traditional art materials, which will then feature in public youth exhibitions in Northamptonshire. They will also have the opportunity to gain an Arts Award qualification.”

The sessions will take place at NHOE teaching centres and at the outreach centre in Fermyn Woods. The two organisations are also exploring ways to deliver sessions directly in hospital settings.

Hannaa Hamdache, creative communities Manager at The Mighty Creatives, said: “Our Creative Communities Fund has gone directly to grassroots arts and culture organisations in the East Midlands so that they can provide much-needed creative programmes in their local areas for children most at risk of being left behind or unsupported due to Covid.

Fermynwoods Contemporary Art

“The cultural education sector has been hugely affected over the last two years and with many activities having been stopped or postponed, children in need are the ones who have been most impacted.

“We’re very excited to see the impact of our financial boost, and the outcomes that this important project will have on young people in Northamptonshire.”