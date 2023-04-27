News you can trust since 1931
‘From Northampton to the West End’: School launches two specialist academies to offer ambitious courses for Northants students

++ New performing arts academy and football academy to open with top-class facilities++ ++ Abbeyfield School opens specialist pathways to develop next generation of talent on the pitch and stage++ ++ Students to benefit from professional dance staff and ex-professional footballers

By Jessica StaufenbergContributor
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:26 BST- 2 min read

A school has set its sights on sending more students to the West End in London and national football teams as it launches two new academies.

The Abbeyfield Sixth Form Performing Arts Academy and the Abbeyfield Sixth Form Football Academy, part of the Creative Education Trust, will open in September, with the backing of professional and ex-professional staff.

The goal of the academies is to build up elite student groups who are uniquely well trained and industry-ready to build ambitious and fulfilling career paths after school.

Abbeyfield School is opening new academy centres to train more professional footballers, actors and dancersAbbeyfield School is opening new academy centres to train more professional footballers, actors and dancers
The football academy will have a football team of 15 to 20 students, training up the best local talent in the area to enter semi-professional and professional ranks or head into Russell Group university sports science study.

Abbeyfield School principal, Jay Kerby, is a former academy footballer himself, and is recruiting additional physical education and coaching staff to deliver the program at the academy.

Football academy students will be studying skills and performance sessions, strength and conditioning, tactical analysis and psychological improvement, alongside academic lessons.

The football academy facilities on the site include 10 4G astroturf pitches, Sports Hall, Fitness centre and full size grass home pitch.

Performing arts students will be taking regular trips to the West End in LondonPerforming arts students will be taking regular trips to the West End in London
Meanwhile the performing arts academy will train up students in jazz, ballet, contemporary and street dance. They will also study acting methodology and voice lessons focused on singing for musical theatre.

Former students at the school have made it to the West End in London, and Kerby now wants to expand on that success to offer more places to more Northamptonshire students.

“We’ve got alumni acting on the big stages in London and we’ve got others picking up appearances in the national football league. With these two new academies, we will be able to offer even more tailored training and education to students whose passions lie in theatre, dance or football.

“Our doors will be open in September. It will be a competitive process, but we recommend anyone to get in touch with us if they’re interested in finding out more.”

Careers out of the football academy include a professional football career and also a range of opportunities in and around the sports industry including in sports management, physiotherapy, personal training, coaching, teaching and sports science.

Careers in performing arts include becoming an actor, director, dancer, choreographer, artist, musical theatre performer, dance, drama or music therapist, screenwriter, arts administrator, theatre stage manager, lecturer and digital marketing manager.

In both the academies, students will study a specialist qualification designed directly in partnership with industry, and equivalent to three A Levels.

Students will leave with the BTEC level 3 national extended diploma, recognised by universities and employers alike as the gold standard qualification in their chosen subject because of its strongly practice-based element to ensure students are industry-ready.

