From Malawi to Westminster - University student secures Civil Service placement

The University of Northampton (UON) is proud to celebrate the journey of Abbie Wright-Temple, a mature student whose determination earned her a placement with the UK Civil Service.

Abbie, 41, is currently studying Business Management at UON and serving a year-long placement with the Department for Business and Trade, contributing to employment rights policy through data analytics.

Originally from Malawi, Abbie moved to the UK to join her family and enrolled at UON in 2007 but was forced to take a break due to health reasons. In 2024, she made the decision to return to university to complete her degree.

“I realised I needed the degree to progress in my career,” she said. “I had the skills, but not the qualification. Returning to university was about building a solid foundation and opening up a much wider range of career options.”

Abbie Wright-Temple outside her work placement in London.

Abbie’s passion for data analytics grew during her studies, leading her to apply for a placement with the Government Statistical Service (GSS) and is part of a team which informs national policy decisions, helping shape employment rights across the UK.

“My role is about telling stories through data,” she explains. “I help policymakers understand the numbers so they can make informed decisions that impact the economy and the lives of everyone in the country.”

Her placement could help her stand above the rest when aiming for her next challenge, to secure a placement on the Civil Service Fast Track Graduate Scheme at the end of her degree.

Karen Jones, Dean of UON’s Faculty of Business and Law, said: “Abbie’s story is a testament to the transformative impact of education. Her journey from Malawi to influencing government policy is inspiring. She embodies the values of resilience, purpose, and social contribution that we strive to instil in all our students.”

Abbie is also a mother of two and commutes from Northampton to London twice a week to fulfil her placement duties. She credits the University of Northampton and her Manager at GSS for providing the support and flexibility needed to balance her academic, professional, and personal responsibilities.

In a message to others, Abbie said: “Never count yourself out, whatever your age, or the circumstances beyond your control, you can always redefine what your future career looks like at any point; it will take sacrifice and dedication, but it's all worth it in the end.”

To find out if a higher education can transform your life, visit the University of Northampton website.