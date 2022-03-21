Fringe festival returns to Northampton for tenth anniversary

A week-long festival of theatre and film returns to Northampton this week after a two-year hiatus.

The Flash Fringe Festival, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, features performances from final year Acting students from the University of Northampton.

After the pandemic derailed the past two festivals, the 2022 edition kicks off on Monday March 21 and runs until Saturday March 26.

Performances will be held at The Old Savoy, the home of The Deco Theatre, with films being screen at Northampton Filmhouse.

The six-day run is jam packed with brand new, original performances written, produced and performed by the Acting for Contemporary & Devised Performance undergraduates.

The festival has been organised by four Event Management Students, Marta Weclowska, Charika Gumbs, Tonilee Cunningham and Edvinas Zasčiurinskas.

Charika said: “Over the past two years, the pandemic halted all possibilities of live events. I am honoured that the 10th annual Flash Fringe Festival will allow myself and peers to aid in the growth of the festival from its traditional theatre-only performances to now include films accessible to all. The Acting students have been supportive and real motivators throughout while tirelessly dedicating countless hours to curate amazing films and performances. Experience is the best teacher, and I am grateful that the University of Northampton has provided us with this opportunity to face real-time challenges of the events industry before stepping out of education and into employment.”

The collaboration between the degree programmes started in 2012 when the course leaders met and explored how they could work together. Dr Sally Cook, former course leader and founder of The Flash Fringe Festival said: “I am so proud that The Flash Fringe Theatre Festival has reached its 10-year anniversary. From a humble start it quickly blossomed into a terrific event that continues to showcase the very best of students’ creative talents and event management skills. Everyone involved should be proud of their achievements.”

Claire Leer, Senior Lecturer in Events Management and Tourism, has watched this event develop and evolve over the past decade.

She said: “I can’t believe it’s been 10 years. This collaboration across the degrees has enabled so many of our Events Management and Acting students to develop the employability skills required in their chosen sector.”

Lisa Lapidge, Programme Leader & Senior Lecturer in Acting and Drama, said “I am delighted to be taking the Flash Fringe Festival into its tenth year and beyond. We have seen some fantastic original performances over the years, including work that has formed the basis of students’ first projects when they graduate. I’m extremely grateful to the Events Management team and students for the work they put in. This is a truly cross-disciplinary project that shows how collaborative practice, creative-thinking and problem solving can enhance the student experience and provide a useful testing ground for work after graduation.”