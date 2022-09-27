Free messy play sessions at Rothersthorpe CE Primary School

A Northampton primary school has announced it will be starting a ‘messy play’ session for pre-schoolers.

A spokesperson for Rothersthorpe CE Primary School said: “As part of our commitment to ‘serving our community’, especially during these current times, there will be no charge to attend the group. Come along with your pre-schoolers and meet other families and children in our friendly village school.

“Your pre-schooler child will take part in a range of activities. Refreshments are also available.”The pre-schoolers messy play starts on Friday October 14, 2022, from 1.30pm to 2.15pm.

Friday Messy Play for Pre-schoolers at Rothersthorpe

For details, call 01604 830995 or email [email protected] to book your place.

Meanwhile, parents have praised the school’s buddy system. One said: “The buddy system is a fantastic unique approach for settling in new reception children into school life.

“It’s just like one big happy family, where everyone knows everyone else, and all look out for each other.”