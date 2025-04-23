Free breakfast club launches in Wootton Park School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

School mornings got easier for parents this week as Wootton Park School becomes one of 5 schools in Northampton to launch a new free breakfast club today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes as part of the government’s national trial of free breakfast clubs set to save parents up to £8,000 a year. Under this plan, schools offer 30 minutes of free childcare, a healthy and nutritious start to the day, and some breathing room for working parents.

Over 80 children at Wootton Park School took part in the launch of free breakfast club, in which pupils were served cereal, marmalade and jam on toast, and fruit. To mark the launch, Mike Reader, Member of Parliament for Northampton South, visited Wootton Park School and joined the Principal, Dan Rosser, this morning. He met the school staff and spoke to pupils, and saw first-hand how the new club will benefit local families.

Northampton South MP, Mike Reader said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Reader MP inspects what products are used the free breakfast program

“This is a great development for parents and children in Northampton South. Ultimately, it’s all about giving our children the best start to their day and making life a little bit easier for their parents, regardless of their income. And for Northampton South, it’s a step towards a better future. It’s absolutely amazing to see schools like Wootton Park lead the way on this.”

Principal and CEO, Dan Rosser echoed the sentiment, adding:

"We’re proud to be an early adopter of this vital scheme. Today’s launch was a wonderful celebration of what we hope will become a staple part of every school day—ensuring that no child starts their learning on an empty stomach. It has been lovely to see learners across our primary phase sitting and talking together while enjoying breakfast; there was a wonderful community feel”

Evidence shows that free breakfast clubs support working parents and their children. Nearly a third of parents say the clubs give their children a chance to socialise before school, while 28% highlight the value of extra time for learning activities. These changes are expected to contribute positively to behaviour and wellbeing.

As schools like Wootton Park open their doors a little earlier every morning, so do the opportunities for learning, connection and interaction between pupils.