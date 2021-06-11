Frank Bruno presented with coat of arms mosaic for Northampton base by Kettering special school pupils

Students from a Kettering special school have presented Frank Bruno with a large mosaic of his coat of arms at his foundation's Northampton base.

Isebrook School pupils made the mosaic as part of a mental health project focusing on the Frank Bruno Foundation.

A few lucky students and their teachers got to meet the former heavyweight champion of the world when they gave him their creation on Thursday (June 10).

Frank Bruno unveils Isebrook School's mosaic with pupils and teachers at The Round by Round Centre in Northampton

Proud head teacher Tracy Hall said: "We are really pleased to share the mosaic our students have created and what is even more pleasing is the theme they chose and why it is being unveiled here at Frank Bruno’s gym.

"Whilst everyone talks about the statistics of one in six people reported to experience a common mental health problem in any given week in England, this rises to up to one in three people for people with learning disabilities.

"Therefore, mental health and wellbeing is really important to us at Isebrook and is at the heart of everything we do."

The project started as part of one of Isebrook's mental health awareness weeks where students in post-16 were learning about celebrities who have experienced poor mental health.

Frank Bruno chat to Isebrook School pupils at The Round by Round Centre in Northampton

Bruno's mental health struggles are well-documented having been sectioned twice but his charity provides support for anyone aged over 10 with their wellbeing through a 12-week non-contact boxing programme.

The Frank Bruno Academy Boxing Club recently opened at Standens Barns Community Centre and provides a base for the foundation and the Round by Round course.

Tracy said: "The Frank Bruno Foundation's mission is to support participants in building self-esteem, confidence, resilience and discipline and applying such skills to their daily lives. This aligns with the work we do at Isebrook.

"We know that to support our students to be ready and engage in learning, and to prepare them for their life as an adult, we need to support them to develop the same skills and are committed to this.

Frank Bruno with (L-R) Isebrook School teacher Jenna Priest, pupil Summer Brown, pupil Michael Guy and teacher Jenny Lane and the mosaic at The Round by Round Centre in Northampton

"Our school received the Wellbeing Award for Special Schools, not just for the work undertaken, but in recognition of our commitment to the mental health and wellbeing of students, staff and families and our involvement in projects that support the focus on wellbeing.