Formerly 'inadequate' Northampton playschool is back in Ofsted's 'good' graces

A Northampton daycare that was stung with a highly-critical Ofsted report two years ago has been re-rated as "good" in all areas.

In 2019, Abington Vale Playschool was scolded by inspectors when it was suddenly branded as "inadequate".

Ofsted claimed the centre in Bridgewater Drive did not have "high enough expectations" of its children's learning and were not following procedures well enough to keep them safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abington Vale Playschool has been re-rated as "good" after tripping and earning an "inadequate" rating in 2019.

Now, the playschool is celebrating after earning a "good" rating in all areas in its newest report published on June 10.

The report reads: "Since the last inspection, significant improvements have been made and embedded in practice.

"The skilled manager and staff identify children who require additional support. They work closely with the parents and outside agencies to provide a consistent approach to children's specific needs.

"Staff are kind and welcoming to children and spend lots of time playing with them. This positive interaction helps children develop secure attachments."

The rating comes after new management reportedly arrived at the playschool in September 2020.

In 2019, the centre was rapped for shortcomings in its safeguarding policy, including failures to know when to record concerns.

In the newest inspection, Ofsted noted the playschool's staff have completed safeguarding training and discuss signs of concern at team meetings.

Manager Natalie Fleck told the Chronicle & Echo: "It's fantastic. We've worked really hard to get here and going forward we will do all we can get an 'outstanding' next time.

"We are very proud of what we've achieved.

"The parents have been brilliant throughout lockdown and have been onboard with us the whole way."