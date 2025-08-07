Former teacher of nearly a decade took leap to launch forest school and outdoor learning experience

A former primary school teacher of nearly a decade took the leap to launch a forest school and outdoor learning experience earlier this year in Northampton.

BUDS Outdoor Play and Forest School offers stay and play sessions in a beautiful setting near Chapel Brampton for children up to the age of five, as well as hosting pop-ups and visiting schools.

The venture was launched at Easter time by Natalie Green, who is a qualified primary teacher and taught at a local school for almost nine years.

Natalie specialised in early years education, particularly reception, and completed forest school training a few years ago.

This sparked her passion for children learning through play and she began running forest school sessions at her workplace, which everyone adored and it had a positive impact on wellbeing.

“Children who struggled for various reasons were often the leaders outside and their confidence grew,” Natalie told the Chronicle & Echo. “This was an alternative avenue for learning, and I knew it was the right time to move on and start my own business.”

BUDS prides itself on encouraging old-fashioned ways of playing and children following their curiosity, such as making potions from things they find outside.

“Imagination carries play, and we add a sprinkle of magic and wonder,” said Natalie from Buckton Fields.

When asked why she believed Northampton needed something like this, she continued: “It’s not just Northampton. Children in today’s generation are quite often leaning towards technology.

“After Covid, when children were kept indoors, it’s more important than ever to get outdoors and learn through the world around them.

“Screens have their place and it’s all about balance, but being outside supports wellbeing and communication and that can’t be matched.”

Natalie would one day like to see BUDS locations opened across the country, but will focus on establishing the unique offering in Northamptonshire for the time being.

“The response has been incredible and people have been so supportive of the concept of getting children outdoors,” said Natalie.

“The community has also been very supportive of following your dreams. I took the brave leap from a very secure job to start up my own small business, and it’s had strong backing.”

The business currently has a permanent site in Chapel Brampton and offers pop-up sessions at Busby’s Meadow in collaboration with Moulton Library.

Natalie is most proud of what she managed to create at her site within three months and described it as a “special place”.

This includes a mud kitchen, Wendy house, mini allotment area, sandpit, climbing frame and swing, outdoor mini theatre, a hammock, construction area and fire pit.

Talking about her hopes for the future of BUDS, Natalie said: “I’d like to establish a strong following and make sure my sessions are full. I want children to be inspired, enjoy themselves and be able to access the sessions.”

The business owner also wanted to reiterate that she is open to visiting schools to host forest sessions, like she does with pop-ups among the Northampton community.

For more information on BUDS Outdoor Play and Forest School, visit the business’ website here.